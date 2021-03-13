Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij's car mishap at AIIMS in New Delhi

New Delhi/ Chandigarh: The car in which Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was travelling crashed near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday evening. As per reports, the Haryana Cabinet Minister went to AIIMS for a general checkup.

The incident took place when Vij was going towards Haryana Bhavan after the medical check-up. Although Minister Vij escaped unhurt in the accident, his car was badly damaged. Security personnel immediately swung into action and took the Minister to Haryana Bhavan in another vehicle.

Talking to reporters there, Minister Vij explained that the accident occurred as the driver had applied sudden brakes. He also said that he was completely fine and didn't suffer any injuries.

Anil Vij also told that he had come from Ambala to visit Surajpal, the national president of Gurugram Karni Sena and mourn the death of his son. From there, he had gone to AIIMS in Delhi to hand over a sample for investigation and it was on his way back that the accident happened.