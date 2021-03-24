Bail plea of Delhi riots accused rejected

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauji, an accused in the Delhi violence case. The court said that the North-East Delhi riots had brought back memories of the massacre which took place during India's partition, adding it's a serious wound on the conscience of a nation aspiring to be a global power.

Allegations of serious nature

The Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav hearing the case termed the allegations against the accused as quite serious in nature. The court said that even though the CCTV footage can be ignored, the call detail records testify to the presence of the accused at the location.

Accused was a member of the 'Kattar' WhatsApp group

The court said that Ankit Chaudhary, along with the co-accused, was a member of the WhatsApp group called ‘Kattar’. The group was created with the intent to unite people belonging to a particular community.

Also, the conversations in this WhatsApp group were full of communal fanaticism, hatred and enmity targeting people of a particular community. The court also stated that though the accused may not be a member of the WhatsApp group, he himself has confessed to being in contact with the co-accused. So, whether this is a matter of coincidence or something else can be detected only during the course of the trial.

The accused has been instigating people

According to the court, there is strong evidence that the accused was present at the scene and inciting people. An FIR was also registered against Ankit Chaudhary at the Gokalpuri police station.

Chaudhary has been charged with rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. It is known that at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured in the Delhi riots.