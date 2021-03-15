Batla House Encounter: Satisfied with verdict, says widow of martyr Mohan Chandra Sharma

New Delhi: In the Batla House encounter case, the Delhi Court has sentenced convict Arif Khan to death. It is in this encounter that the Delhi Police had lost a brave inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. Following the verdict, ETV Bharat Correspondent Amit Jha spoke to Maya Sharma, wife of the martyred officer. Expressing satisfaction over the court's verdict, she described the judgement a 'great relief'.

Interview of Maya Sharma, wife of martyr Mohan Chandra Sharma

Amit Jha - Do you think it took too long for the verdict?

Maya Sharma - It took a long time, it took a long time, but we have waited patiently for this decision.

Amit Jha - Have those people who were questioning the encounter, got a reply with the verdict?

Maya Sharma - Absolutely, there's no doubt about it. If you look at my statement made earlier in 2008, I had asked how a man (Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma) leaving his sick son in the hospital could commit suicide.

Amit Jha - Do you think that justice has been done by the verdict?

Maya Sharma - In what way can you call this justice? You can call it a great relief. Have those people who died in the blast got justice? We have full confidence in our judiciary and the court has supported the righteous. We are satisfied with the verdict. At least the court has been fair with us.