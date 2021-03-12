BJP to use MP formula in selecting Assam CM candidate

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sticking to its Madhya Pradesh formula in selecting the Chief Ministerial candidate in the Assam Assembly election. Amid an ongoing talk over the issue of CM candidate for BJP in forthcoming Assam election, party's national secretary and two time MP Ramen Deka told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Friday that the party will take a call for the post of Chief Minister at an appropriate time.



"The ruling party does not declare their Chief Ministerial candidate. Like we did not announce in Madhya Pradesh...After the election only our party will take the call," said Deka who was MP from Assam's Mongoldoi constituency. The BJP took almost a week in selecting its Chief Ministerial candidate post the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March last year.

Even though Shivraj Singh Chauhan was the front runner for the top job, it took several days for the BJP to announce his name. In the case of Assam, the incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could be the front runner for the CM post but he is not the only candidate.



Political circles in the state believe that Health Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sharma who is in the good books of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is another front runner for the top job in the state.

In fact, Himanta during his stint with the Congress had revolted against state leadership for the post of Chief Minister. However, when his appeal was not entertained, Sharma left the party and joined BJP. Ever since he joined BJP, Sharma was working as the crisis manager for the party in the Northeast.



It was Sharma who reportedly played a crucial role in forming the government in Manipur. In the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) election, Sharma took the call to snap its ties with BJP's former state ally Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).

Insiders in the party told ETV Bharat that Sharma is also optimistic for the post of Assam Chief Minister. Talking about the prospect of BJP in Assam, Deka said that the party will return to power once again.



"We will get 100+ majority with this alliance, " said Deka. The BJP has come to a pre-poll understanding with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in the Assembly election.



He claimed that the alliance will get all 12 seats from the Bodoland area. "The party in power in BTR is UPPL, so I think our alliance will get all the 12 seats," added Deka.

The BTR has 12 Assembly constituencies in the 126 Assam Assembly. BJP snapped its ties with its former ally Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) before coming to a pre-poll alliance with UPPL.



"BPF joining the grand alliance will not make any impact on the party's prospect. UPPL is the party in power in the Bodoland area and they are with us. In fact, there was an anti-incumbency factor in BPF. We believe our alliance will get all 12 seats," said Deka.



He claimed that the grand alliance of opposition parties (Congres, AIUDF, BPF, Left parties) are fighting amongst themselves over seat distribution. Talking on the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Deka said that the party has its own minority vote bank. "AIUDF has a totally different vote bank and they are limited in that area only," said Deka.

Referring to the issue where 12 sitting MLAs from BJP denied ticket this time, Deka said that this is a natural process.

"It keeps happening with all the parties. It's not possible to make everyone happy. Before giving a ticket, the party looked into many aspects and conducted the survey. So, leaders denying getting a ticket does not mean that it will hamper the party's prospect," Deka said.



Interestingly, party insiders claim that turncoats from Congress got the priority in the ticket distribution process this time which is believed to be a matter of concern as far as the party's prospect is concerned.

Two senior Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Gautam Roy who have recently joined BJP got tickets. Both the leaders were ministers for over 12 years in the Congress government between 2011 to 2016. The duo are believed to be loyalists of Himanta Biswa Sharma.



Another Congress leader and Sharma loyalist Jayanta Malla Buzarbaruah got tickets from the Nalbari Assembly constituency in place of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Sarma. Deka believes that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely work this time too in the Assam election. "Like the previous occasion, a clean image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would definitely work in favour of the party," added Deka.