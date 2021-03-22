Centre seeks hearing of plea regarding sale of its equity in Hindustan Zinc

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by the government seeking to sell its equity share in Hindustan Zinc, after Holi. Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, had mentioned about the petition before the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde led bench.

The bench which also comprises Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian had denied the request of the Centre to hear it on 25th March and also refused to give a specific date.

The Solicitor General of India also told the court that India's economic situation isn't in great shape and it needs money, which has halted due to the case pending.

The sale of government equity in Hindustan Zinc was challenged in the top court in 2013 contending that there were corrupt practices going on and the government wanted to disinvest its shares to fill its pockets.