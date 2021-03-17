India, Bangladesh agree to expand cooperation over water resources

New Delhi: The India-Bangladesh Water Resources secretary-level meeting under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission was held on Tuesday in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Pankaj Kumar, Secretary (Water Resources, RD &GR), while the Bangladesh delegation was led by Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources.

Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers which directly impact the livelihood of the people in the two countries, both sides commended the close cooperation that exists between India and Bangladesh in resolving issues related to the cooperation of water resources.

Both sides have agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues which include a framework for the sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management etc. A joint technical working group will provide inputs on the matter.

The discussions were substantive and held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to schedule the next secretary-level meeting under the JRC framework at Dhaka at mutually convenient dates.