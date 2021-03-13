Indian Mujahideen returns to police radar after Antilia bomb scare

New Delhi: Following the serial blasts in 2008, the Delhi Police broke the back of terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen by taking continuous action. This led to the terror outfit going dormant for a long time. However, the case of an explosive-laden Scorpio outside the premises of the Mukesh Ambani residence has turned the spotlight back on the Indian Mujahideen. Interestingly, this time the responsibility was claimed by the name of Jaish-ul-Hind.

As per information, the Indian Mujahideen is a terrorist organization and its members had carried out serial bombings at many places between the years 2007 and 2014.

The members who initially carried out the operations were Yasin Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal, Abdul Subhan Qureshi and Sadiq Israr. Amongst those named above, it was Abdul Subhan Qureshi who used to lead the terrorist organization and he is now currently in judicial custody having been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Many members of the Indian Mujahideen are also associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) a terror outfit formed in Aligarh. It was banned by the Indian government on 4 June 2010. In the same year on October 22, New Zealand too had deemed it a terrorist organization.

After the Delhi serial blasts in 2008, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police launched a massive action plan to curb the terror organization. Later, in September 2018 some terrorists were neutralised in an encounter at Batla House. Since then, various security agencies, including the Special Cell, have been continuously focusing on ending the terror activities of the Indian Mujahideen.

However, in 2014, the terror outfit became almost defunct as most of its renowned terrorists were either arrested or killed in an encounter. After that, the name of the Indian Mujahideen was not even heard.

Now, the name of Indian Mujahideen surfaced yet again following an explosive-laden vehicle being spotted outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence. Though the responsibility was claimed by Jaish-ul-Hind, in the investigation it has been revealed that Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tahsin Akhtar alias Monu had chalked out the plan from Tihar Jail.

A mobile which was recovered by the police from Tahsin Akhtar alias Monu's cell has been sent to the forensic laboratory for further investigation. In the preliminary inquiry, it was found out that Monu had been in touch with a group of youths confined in Mumbai jail, and that it was with their help that the explosive-laden vehicle had been parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence. This indeed is a cause of concern for the Special Cell as the defunct Indian Mujahideen has turned active.

The blasts carried out by Indian Mujahideen include —

2000 Uttar Pradesh blasts

13 May 2008 Jaipur blasts

2008 Bangalore serial blasts

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts

13 September 2008 Delhi serial blasts

2010 Pune bomb blasts

2010 Jama Masjid attack

2010 Varanasi blasts

2011 Mumbai serial blasts

2013 Bodhgaya blasts