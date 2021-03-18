Man sets himself on fire over unpaid salary; Hospitalized in critical condition

New Delhi: The sole breadwinner of a family, who was employed at a private company in Noida, set himself on fire alleging non-payment of salary.

The man, identified as Devendra from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after the incident, reports said. The victim, who continues to be in critical condition, was allegedly one among 20 aggrieved staffers at the Noida-based company.

Also read: Girl alleges gangrape in UP's Barabanki, case registered

According to reports, the company had sent Devendra to Port Blair for work after promising a 'good salary'. However, the company failed to pay him salary multiple times. Devendra's sick parents, wife and infant child were dependent on him for subsistence. He managed to return to New Delhi recently and approached the company's management on March 17, in hope of receiving the pending payments.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in UP

Devendra set himself on fire after a disagreement with the company management. The man's family has sought legal action against the employer and demanded the immediate release of his pending payment.

Also read: Bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Agra, 14 injured