Parliamentary committee suggests MHA to implement Mahila Police Volunteer scheme

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee has suggested that the Union Home Ministry (MHA) implement a Mahila Police Volunteer scheme throughout the country. To date, the Haryana Government has implemented the scheme initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoW&CD) as a pilot project. The project aims to create awareness about the sensitization of legal issues concerning women.

"The Home Ministry should pursue the matter with the concerned ministry of MoW&CD for an early analysis of the project report and if found useful, a feasibility study for uniform implementation of the scheme throughout the country may be undertaken," the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma stated in the 230th report on atrocities and crimes against women and children presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Also read: 'Iran inaugurates new underground missile facility'

The Haryana Government had already submitted a project report of the scheme to the MoW&CD. Under the scheme, in a village, one educated woman becomes a Mahila Police Volunteer for women empowerment to ensure that women are made aware of the legal rights and to counsel them on how to approach various government agencies for help.

After running the scheme for two years, the Haryana Government has submitted a project report to the centre. The parliamentary committee further suggested that the state-wise individual schemes may also be studied and the best practice followed under these schemes may be adopted and integrated with the Mahila police volunteer scheme for an effective legal awareness campaign for women.

Also read: Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

"Accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers and Anganwadi workers and district-level legal volunteers may also be involved as a facilitator to spread legal awareness among women," the committee said in its report.

Finally, the parliamentary committee is of the strong view that Panchayats can play a critical role in responding to violence against women and children. The committee recommends that Panchayats should be sensitized to respond to violence on a priority basis, as per the provision of the law.

Also read: Centre trying to convince Jharkhand govt on commercial coal mining policy

"Regular training and orientation programme should be conducted with women members of local gram panchayat and female staff attached to the child care centres and self-help groups (SHGs) to counsel individuals who are found mistreating and abusing women," the committee recommended in its report.