SC pulls up Centre for dragging feet on CCTVs in central agencies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today pulled up the central government for delaying the hearing of a case pertaining to the installation of CCTVs at the offices of CBI, ED, NIA, DRI, SFIO and police stations. The court had given the Centre a duration of three months to file an affidavit stating exactly how much financial outlay is required and at what time will they be complying with the order.

Earlier, the court on December 2, 2020, had passed an order directing the installation of CCTVs in all police stations and offices of central agencies for which the centre had to submit its compliance.

The bench led by Justice RF Nariman speaking on the issue said that it seems the government is dragging its feet. On Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, circulating a letter of adjournment led to the court vent its ire.

"This concerns the rights of citizens under Article 21 of the constitution. We are not accepting the excuses given in the letter," said Justice Nariman. The Court then directed the states to make budgetary allocations within a month and ensure that CCTVs are set up within 4 months in all the police stations under it. In the case of Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the court granted additional time till December 31 as they have elections ahead.

For UP and MP also court gave an extension of time considering the large territorial area. However, for the state of Uttar Pradesh, the top court allowed 3 months towards budgetary allocation and 6 months for installing the CCTVs. Coming to Madhya Pradesh, the court granted 2 months for budgetary allocation and 6 months for installing CCTVs.

The court will hear the matter again post Holi vacation.