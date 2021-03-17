SC to examine Kanimozhi's plea challenging Madras HC order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's plea against the Madras High Court's order on petitions challenging her 2019 election from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, initially asked as to why is she stifling the trial, it should be done. Meanwhile, Kanimozhi's advocate, P Wilson told the court that they are not against the trial, adding that out of the 38 respondents only 32 had been served.

When the Court questioned why Kanimozhi didn't disclose the PAN of her spouse. Her lawyer argued before the court that her husband being a foreign citizen, doesn't hold a PAN card and that she has not suppressed any information.

"We understand what you are saying, that's not a requirement at all. The only requirement is to disclose nationality. We will see that maybe holding an account may not have any effect on elections," the CJI said, adding that the matter will be heard again.