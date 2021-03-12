Trinamool MPs meet election officials in Delhi

New Delhi: A team of six Trinamool Congress MPs reached the Election Commission in Delhi, on Friday, where they met the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and submitted a memorandum. The TMC delegation alleged conspiracy after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured at Nandigram and demanded an investigation.

A meeting was also held between the Election Commission and the Trinamool MPs which lasted for more than an hour. Post the meeting, TMC MP Saugata Roy having spoken to the media said that there was definitely some link in the change of both the DG and ADG of West Bengal, prior to Mamata Banerjee's visit to Nandigram.

The Trinamool has also alleged that before the incident, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and BJP MP Saumitra Khan had spoken out in a manner as if they were already aware of the incident. Also, Prime Minister Modi himself had said in his address at the Brigade Parade Ground that Banerjee's scooty would be overturned in Nandigram.

Hence, this could suggest that there might have been a big conspiracy behind the incident. It also includes major defaults in security. It is known that the ruling Trinamool Congress has been continuously alleging the Election Commission of working at the behest of the BJP. It is in this regard, that the TMC MPs had knocked on the doors of the Election Commission headquarters by sporting a black band on their hands.

Saugata Roy even added that he has put forward many other topics related to the Bengal election before the Election Commission and that the Commission has assured of taking action based on the complaints.

A nexus between the Election Commission and the BJP too has been alleged by the TMC.