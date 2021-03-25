Why Purai village in Durg is called Khel village?

Durg (Chhattisgarh): The Purai Gram Panchayat is situated at a distance of 12 km from the district headquarters of Durg in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, this village did not have an identity, but today it is known for its talented swimmers. From every household, young swimmers are seen training hard on a daily basis from morning to evening in the village pond. These little ones are struggling to make this sport their career and bring laurels for the nation. Around 80 children are seen showcasing their swimming skills in the dirty water pond named 'Dongia' of Purai village.

When the Sports Authority of India got to know about the children training in the dirty pond, their team reached the village and were astonished to see the talent of these little swimmers. SAI even selected 12 children for training in the Academy, they include 8 boys and 4 girls, all of them aged between 10 and 15 years. Having trained for three years in Gujarat's SAI Academy, they returned back to their village post lockdown and are training in the village pond.

Chandrakala Ojha who trained for the past six years at the academy, has returned to her village and is now seen training in the same village pond wherein she had learned the basics of swimming. She says that if better facilities are provided, she can bring home an Olympic medal.

National level swimmer Domanlal Dewangan said that an elder brother from the village used to swim often, and seeing him he was interested. Later, Om Ojha (Coach) gave us training in swimming. Earlier, we did not know anything about swimming, and now I've been learning swimming for the last six years. When I left the village for the first time, to train at the academy it seemed a little strange.

Now, the village of Purai in Durg district is known as Khel village. Having got recognition as a sports village, children from far away places and neighbouring village are coming to Purai for training. One of the budding swimmers, Khushi Nishad says that she got to know about the village for her love of swimming and that it has been two months since she's swimming in the Purai pond.

There are four main types of swimming styles that are recognized at the international level, and the children at Purai are being trained in all four types.

Lucky Ojha explains that the four major types are - Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Butterfly. In freestyle swimming, the swimmer first cuts the water by moving the right arm and then the left arm back and forth, pushing the body forward into the swimming pool. Backstroke involves the swimmer swimming backwards in reaching his goal, while the breaststroke involves swimming on the chest, without rotating the torso. In this type of swimming, the swimmer moves both hands together and moves the body with the help of the chest. In butterfly stroke, the swimmer moves his two hands back and forth above the surface of the water. When swimming, the chest and shoulders are balanced on the surface and the feet are moved together.