Haryana Court to pronounce verdict in Nikita Tomar murder case today

Faridabad (Haryana): The hearing into the sensational murder case of Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar has completed and the court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday. Nikita was murdered by a youth named Tausif in broad daylight on 26 October 2020, aided by Rehan AKA Azru.

On October 26, 31-year-old student Nikita Tomar was going home after giving an exam when the accused Tausif shot her dead. The accused first attempted to drag the student into the car failing which he then fatally shot her at point-blank range in broad daylight and fled the scene. The incident was caught on CCTV. Later, police had arrested both the accused.

The murder of Nikita had led to a huge outrage pan India and the incident led the Haryana government to debate on the need to legislate a 'Love Jihad' law.

The police had presented a 700-page charge sheet in this case within 11 days and the matter was heard in the fast track court. Meanwhile, Nikita's parents have been demanding the death penalty for the accused.