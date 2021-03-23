Why Bhagat Singh hasn't been accorded martyr status to date?

New Delhi/ Faridabad: Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh stands as a source of inspiration for the youth of India. On March 23, the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh completes 90 years. Also, India completes 75 years of independence, but sadly, Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for the nation has not been awarded the status of martyr, which is granted by the Indian Constitution.

There has been a continuous demand by the family of Bhagat Singh, requesting the Centre to grant the socialist revolutionary the status of a martyr. They also want the documents related to Bhagat Singh to be made public. At present, Bhagat Singh's family members in Faridabad lead a simple life.

In this context, ETV Bharat correspondent Anoop Sharma spoke to Sardar Bhagat Singh's great-grandson Yadvendra Singh. During the interaction, all aspects related to Bhagat Singh's life, including the demand for martyr status have been discussed. Here are some excerpts from the conversation ...

Bhagat Singh's great-grandson Yadvendra Singh has expressed his displeasure while talking to ETV Bharat regarding the martyr status not being granted to Bhagat Singh. He said that for a long time, every effort was made to obtain the martyr status for Bhagat Singh and that the government constantly gave its assurances on the matter. Yadvendra Singh also informed that though he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life deliberately for the country, did not get martyr status till now.

Anoop Sharma - Why wasn't Bhagat Singh accorded martyr status?



Yadvendra Singh - The martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam is going to complete 90 years on 23 March. We are also celebrating 75 years of independence this year. It is indeed a matter of pride, but as of now, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh has not been given the status of a martyr under the Indian Constitution, which is very surprising and thoughtful. After all, why are the political parties of the country and their leaders refraining from giving martyr status to Bhagat Singh? Even all the documents related to Bhagat Singh have not been put out in the public domain.

Anoop Sharma - How do you remember Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh?

Yadvendra Singh - The youth of the country do not even know whether the samadhi of Bhagat Singh is in India or not. I want to tell them that the samadhi of Bhagat Singh is located at Hussainiwala in the Ferozepur area of ​​Punjab, in India itself. The youth need to visit the place at least once in their lifetime and bow down to the soil, in order to understand why Bhagat Singh laid down his life.

Anoop Sharma - Is this the independent India Bhagat Singh dreamed of?

Yadvendra Singh - Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was a man with a vibrant personality. He still remains a source of inspiration for the youth in a country like India. A diary handwritten by Bhagat Singh himself stands as proof to understand how far ahead his thinking was in imagining a post-independent India. His dream was that in independent India everyone should get equal rights, employment and that poverty must end. Bhagat Singh had written about this on the first page of his diary.

Anoop Sharma - Bhagat Singh in his handwritten diary had mentioned how administration in India should be after independence. Is such a system currently in place?

Yadvendra Singh - The diary handwritten by Bhagat Singh comprises 288 pages. In this, he has mentioned all things that an independent country should have, and in what way should the system of administration be run. He specified this so that not only all people get equal rights, but also all people will have an opportunity to move forward together. His writings also detail the French and Russian Revolution. Bhagat Singh used to read books while in jail and it was during this period of confinement that he had learned about all those revolutions.

Anoop Sharma - Did Bhagat Singh's dream about India turn true?

Yadvendra Singh - Bhagat Singh has written a lot about Lenin, Karl Marx and others in his valuable dairy. If you read this 288-page diary in a sequential manner, it is known that while in jail, Bhagat Singh had not only acquired a lot of information through books but had also imagined a picture of India in his mind. However, the dreams Bhagat Singh had for India, seems to be fulfilled.