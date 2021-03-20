3-feet-tall Azeem Mansoori finally finds bride

Ghaziabad: Rehana (25), a resident of Ghaziabad has expressed her willingness to marry Azeem Mansoori (26) a resident of Mohalla in Shamli district who is just 3 feet and 2 inches in height. Rehana who is two and a half feet in height has expressed her willingness to marry Azeem Mansoori.

Earlier, a video of Azeem Mansoori a resident of Mohalla in Shamli district approaching a women's police station requesting the personnel to help him find a bride had gone viral.

Even, Rehana's family were finding it hard to arrange an alliance. It was during this time, that a close aide of Rehana's family who saw Azeem's viral clip had contacted the latter's family for a marriage alliance. Rehana's parents are happy with the alliance and are looking forward to getting the marriage fixed. Rehana says that she is capable of doing all household-related work.

It is said that marriages are made in heaven and that God has chosen a soul mate for everyone. Having been disappointed due to height related issues, this alliance comes as a big hope for Azeem Mansoori and Rehana.