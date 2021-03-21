Agitating farmers to celebrate Holi at Ghazipur border

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The agitation of farmers on the Ghazipur border, led by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, demanding a repeal of the agricultural laws and guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), is about to complete four months. After the movement began, farmers celebrated many festivals at the Ghazipur border. Now, farmers have begun preparations to celebrate Holi too at the border. During the initial days of the farm protests, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had claimed that the farmers would celebrate Holi at the borders.

Already, arrangements for the celebration of Holi can be witnessed at the Ghazipur border. On the day of Holi, farmers' from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ghazipur border with drums and musical instruments. While, the elderly farmers present in the congregation will sing songs, the youngsters will play the drums. Firewood has also been placed at the UP gate for Holika Dahan.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders say that the largest Holi celebration in Indian history will be celebrated by the agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border.

Dharmendra Malik, the national media in-charge of Bharatiya Kisan Union, told that Holi is the biggest festival in the country. He said that people of all religions celebrate it with pomp, adding that whatever festivals come, they will be celebrated on the border itself. In such a situation, Holi will also be celebrated in a grand manner.

Another farmer leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa said that UP Gate is one of the main crossroads in Delhi NCR and this year, farmers will celebrate the festival of Holi there. On Holika Dahan, the farmers will also burn copies of all three black agricultural laws.

Uttar Pradesh President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Youth) Digambar Singh said that the Holi this year will be historic for both the farmers and the government. The ego of the government will end and the truth will prevail. According to the farm leader, farmers will reach the Ghazipur border on Holi in large numbers to celebrate the festival of colours.