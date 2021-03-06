Farmers free up toll plaza at KMP Expressway in Delhi

New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers blocked the Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday to mark 100 days of protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The farmers from Ghazipur and Tikri blocked the Dasna and Bahadurgarh toll plaza respectively while those on the Shahjahanpur borders blocked the KMP Expressway touching Gurugram-Manesar. Farmer unions freed up the toll plazas from collecting fees and blocked the tolls closest to the borders.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping at the various borders of Delhi, including Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu to protest against the contentious farm laws.

In the last 100 days, the farmers braved harsh weather conditions but remained firm on their demands of repealing the laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

During the blockade of the KMP Expressway, the farmer unions ensured that emergency vehicles and passers-by were not troubled and ensured that the protests were held in a peaceful manner. They also distributed water packets to those passing by on the expressway.