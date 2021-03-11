Man attacks brother-in-law in 'honour killing'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh stunned the police and onlookers when he appeared with a chopped head of a man in one hand and an axe in the other.

Dheeraj Shukla turned himself to the police at Tilwara Ghat police station in Jabalpur after killing his brother-in-law in what appeared to be an 'honour killing'

Shukla was unhappy with his sister's marriage to Brajesh Burman and attacked him with an axe and decapitated him.

Burman, a resident of Darshal Ramnagara, had a love marriage with the sister of Shukla two months ago and the couple had moved to another city.

It was after a complaint filed by the girl's family at the Tilwara Ghat Police Station, that both the girl and the youth were arrested four days ago.

It is learnt that ever since Shukla and his family came to know that Burman had lured the girl into a love trap and got married, the girl's family was seeking revenge. When both the family members came face to face, the accused Shukla took an axe from the house and attacked Burman by severing both his hands and then slit his throat. After having decapitated his head, the accused reached the police station.

It is being said that both Burman and Shukla used to run an illegal liquor business in the area and that the duo had business-related clashes. At present, the police have registered a case of murder and have launched an investigation.

Sadly, the woman with whom Brijesh had a love marriage was shocked as she learnt that he was hacked to death by her own brother, and committed suicide by hanging in her room. The death of two people in a span of few hours led to a panic in the locality.