Underage girl rescued after illegal marriage

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 13-year-old girl was married to a 27-year-old youth after a fake Aadhar card was used to claim the girl was 20 years old.

The girl's real age was discovered during an investigation by an NGO.

A separate probe by a child welfare organisation also revealed that the Aadhaar card and birth certificate of the girl were fake. Following the findings, the girl was rescued by the police and an investigation is underway.

