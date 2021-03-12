Rajasthan CM criticises govt on farm laws

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the farmers are fighting for their freedom and the central government should listen to their plight.

Coming down heavily against the Centre, for turning a deaf ear against the farmers who have been agitating against the three agricultural laws for a long time. Gehlot said that it is very unfortunate for the country that instead of withdrawing the agricultural laws, the government is adamant about imposing them when governments should bow down before the public.

He termed the situation as unfortunate and added that governments should not be stubborn. He said that if there was doubt amongst farmers regarding agricultural laws, then the government should withdraw the law.

Gehlot said that repealing the laws is not going to make any difference to the government. He also added that as elected representatives of the government greet voters, the Centre too should bow down before the public. The central government should also hold a meeting with all opposition parties and state chief ministers regarding the farm laws, but the Modi government has remained adamant.