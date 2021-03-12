CPM member contests for Kerala Congress (M)

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Piravom constituency candidate selection has created a new history in the political journey of CPM in Kerala.

Sindhumol Jacob, a party branch committee member from Uzhavur, who is also the vice president of Uzhavoor Block Panchayat ruled by the LDF, is the surprise candidate of Kerala Congress (M) at Piravom. Kerala Congress (M), which has been a long time ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has joined LDF recently and the Piravom constituency in Ernakulam has been allocated to Kerala Congress (M), one among the total 13 allocated to them, by the LDF.

When the candidature was announced by the Kerala Congress (M) chairman, Jose K Mani, the CPM Uzhavoor branch members were in shock. Debates and protests soon ensued questioning the audacity of a CPM branch member contesting from the Kerala Congress (M). Soon, posters came out in many parts of the constituency declaring that Sindhumol Jacob has been expelled from the party membership for using another party symbol.

However, she was quick to react saying that her candidature was announced with the permission of the CPM senior leaders and that she would continue to be a part of the left-wing.

CPM senior leader and Kottayam District Secretary, V N Vasavan said nobody has expelled Sindhumol from the party and also defended the candidature saying that she has great chances of winning from Piravom.

Contrary to the expectations that the issue may snowball into a major inter-party controversy in CPM, it became an issue inside Kerala Congress.

Kerala Congress (M) leader and Youth Front former state president, Jils Periyapuram came out with a barrage of allegations against party chairman Jose K Mani and alleged that Piravom was a payment seat. He alleged that he was first selected as the candidate for Piravom and later he was chucked as he had no money to offer.

However, when Jose K Mani directly came to Piravom and talked to the party workers, all the controversies came to an end and Sindhmol is now gearing up for a whirlwind campaign in the constituency. She has completed her photoshoot for use of her pictures in campaign material and the LDF machinery has begun garnering support for her.

When Sindhumol will continue campaigning, the point of discussion about how a CPM member could contest using another party symbol, which was hitherto unheard in Kerala's election history, would continue to pep up the party discussion forums in Ernakulam and elsewhere.