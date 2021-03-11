Trinamool to lodge a complaint with EC, alleges attack on Mamata Banerjee a conspiracy

Kolkata (West Bengal): The West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is currently being treated at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, as she was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary medical examination details, Mamata sustained severe injuries to her bone in the left foot and ankle, as well as on her shoulder, forearm and neck. A TMC delegation will also be meeting Election Commission officials on Thursday to lodge a complaint about the attack against the TMC supremo at Nandigram.

Earlier on Wednesday, the TMC Chief who was extensively campaigning for the upcoming polls having field her nomination had alleged being pushed by unidentified persons as she was about to enter her vehicle. A visibly shaken CM was seen telling the media personnel that she was in pain, her left leg had swollen and that it was definitely a conspiracy against her.

"The old game has started again. The cowards want to stop Mamata Banerjee by attacking her like this. But no one can stop her," TMC's General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said, adding that a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission today. Meanwhile, a team of doctors attending on the WB CM said that she is in trauma following the incident and that she had a severe injury in the left heel and ankle bone.

West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly poll beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30, 2021, and a total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.