Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he will not contest as a party candidate in upcoming assembly elections. The BJP chief also targeted Mamata Banerjee, saying she is holding rallies on a wheelchair with her leg plastered only to garner people's sympathy.

WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh not to contest assembly poll

Earlier, the BJP on Wednesday had held a marathon meeting for the selection of candidates. Prior to this meeting, poll tickets were distributed to candidates for the third phase elections in Bengal.

Significantly, the BJP has so far announced the names of all its candidates for the elections in Assam. Out of 294 seats in West Bengal, BJP has so far announced the names of only 123 candidates. Meanwhile, the party has given one seat to its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Earlier, the BJP which had given a ticket to economist Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar district has now fielded him from the Balurghat assembly seat.

It is also interesting to see the BJP having fielded four of its MPs - Union Ministers Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Nisith Pramanik.

It is known that the assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases. The first phase will be held on March 27. Meanwhile, parties in a bid to lure voters are resorting to the announcement of populist promises. On the other hand, top leaders of the BJP and Trinamool Congress are holding massive election rallies and roadshows.