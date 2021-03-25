JEE-main candidate scores full 300 marks

Kota (Rajasthan): First time in the history of JEE Main — India's top entrance examination for entry to the premier engineering institutes — a candidate has won full marks. Kavya Chopra who hails from Delhi made history by securing 300 marks in the examination held by the National Testing Authority (NTA).

Also read: Param Bir Singh approaches Bombay High Court seeking CBI probe against Deshmukh

Previously Kavya had scored 99.97 percentile in February. But she had again attended the examination in March targeting 99.98 percent. She added that in her initial attempt she had focused more on physics than chemistry, scoring less in the latter. After that, she gave more importance to chemistry for the March attempt which was scheduled to be held in just 15 days.

Also read: SUV case: Now mystery woman baffles investigators

She had passed with 97.6 per cent marks in her Class 10 and had been qualifying continuously for the National Standard Examination in Astronomy (NSEA) and Regional Maths Olympiad (RMO) from 11th standard and 9th standard respectively. Also, after qualifying for the Indian Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO) in Class 10, she had joined a camp held at the Homi Jahangir Bhabha Center in Mumbai.

Also read: CCTV Footage of Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren meet surfaces

Kavya who has qualified in all three - IOQP, IOQC and IOQM, studies daily for 7-8 hours and gives equal time to all three subjects. The atmosphere at Kota, the best peer group and competition cannot be witnessed anywhere else and hence she decided to prepare for the JEE Examination.

Also read: Maharashtra leaders warn of action against officers for 'helping' Centre against MVA

Kavya credits her success to the experienced faculty who fully supported her during the preparation. She says her aim is to become a software engineer by studying B Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Also read: Sachin Vaze sent to further NIA custody till April 3

Speaking about her family, Kavya says that they reside in Delhi and that her father Vikas Chopra is an engineer, hence her love for engineering. Because she loves Maths and Physics, she decided to go for JEE, Kavya added.