Man faces arrest for trying to kill family

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking case of love jihad has surfaced in Lucknow. Mohammad Afzal Siddiqui lured a Hindu woman into marrying him. He befriended the woman having introduced himself as Rajiv, saying that he was an orphan and that he was head over heels in love with her.

In February 2009, the woman married Rajiv at an Arya Samaj Temple. Post marriage, the woman realized she was cheated and that her husband real name is Mohammad Afzal Siddiqui. Though the woman lodged a complaint with the police several times, none were heard.

On Wednesday at around 8 pm, Mohammad Afzal Siddiqui locked her and their two children in the house and set it ablaze. Fortunately, the woman managed to dial the police for help. Later, the police and fire brigade teams arrived and rescued the woman and her kids with the help of locals.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Afzal used to force her to change her religion and even wanted their children circumcised.

An FIR has been lodged against Afzal and his parents for the murder attempt. A case has also been filed under UP's stringent 'Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance'. However, no arrest has been made in the case yet.