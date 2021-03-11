Woman held for smuggling gold worth 1 crore

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Customs officials have arrested a woman for smuggling gold worth Rs one crore in her underwear and socks at Mangaluru airport.

Mangaluru Airport

The accused has been identified as Sameera who hails from Kasaragod. She arrived at Mangaluru on an Air India flight from Dubai. It was upon inspection, that the lady was found to be carrying gold.

A total of 2.41 kg of gold worth Rs 1 crore 10 lakh and a pack of foreign cigarettes have been seized from her.

A case of violation under the Code of Regulation of the COTPA act has been filed against her.