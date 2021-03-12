PFI members to be taken to Mathura by Noida STF

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Popular Front of India (PFI) Commander Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan's Police Custody Remand (PCR) ended today at 12 noon, and an STF team from Noida will take them to Mathura. The PFI members were apprehended in Lucknow for the possession of explosive material. The inquiry began after getting PCR permission from the court.

On March 9, in the ADJ First Court of the district, the STF officials had filed an application for the Police Custody Remand of the PFI members. After the court gave permission, Firoz Khan and Commander Ansad Badruddin were questioned by the Noida STF team from 12:00 am on March 10 to 12:00 noon on March 12.

Recently, the two PFI members Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan were arrested by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for carrying explosive material. In the investigation, it has been revealed that the duo was in touch with fellow PFI members who have been confined in the Mathura District Prison.

The Noida STF team has been handed the responsibility to investigate the members of the Popular Front of India PFI organization who have been nabbed. Currently, five members of the PFI have been imprisoned in the Mathura District Prison - they are Atikur Rahman, Masood, Alam, Siddiqui and Rauf Sharif.

It was on March 10, that the Noida STF team had raided the Delhi Shaheen Bagh PFI office having taken 2 PFI members Firoz Khan and Ansad Badruddin into Police Custody Remand. The police managed to seize some important documents following the raids. Meanwhile, the remand period of both the accused ends at 12:00 pm on Friday. The Noida STF team will take both the accused to Mathura.