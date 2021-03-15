Covid positive actor faces case for flouting rules

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The local administration in Mumbai has filed a case against a Bollywood actress Guahar Khan at the Oshiwara Police Station in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

It has been alleged that Khan had attended a film shoot despite testing positive for Coronavirus.

"No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance with COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

A case has been registered against Khan under Section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the NDMA Act. However, no reply has been received from Guahar.

Several Covid related cases have been reported from Bollywood. Also, a lockdown has been imposed from March 15 for seven days in view of the rising corona cases in Nagpur. Besides, there has been a surge in Covid cases in Mumbai as well.