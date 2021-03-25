CCTV Footage of Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren meet surfaces

Mumbai (Maharashtra): An alleged CCTV footage showing suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren has surfaced. Mansukh is seen walking towards a Mercedes at a particular traffic junction in the city. The footage allegedly shows Mansukh Hiren being picked up by the suspended cop. Hiren the owner of the explosive-laden SUV was found dead at a creek in Thane on March 5. The sacked Asst Police Inspector who was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was nabbed in connection with the Antilia bomb scare, wherein an SUV laden with explosives was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Mansukh, who was in the vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after claiming that the SUV was stolen.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh's statement in that case.

It has come to light that on March 2, Mansukh sought intervention from the state government and police authorities of Maharashtra alleging harassment by policemen and news reporters. In a purported letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister, state home minister and commissioner of police, Mansukh reportedly said that that he was unnecessarily victimized by police authorities.

Sachin Vaze's name also cropped up in the Mansukh Hiren death case and he has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged involvement in placing explosives inside the SUV. On Wednesday, as per the order of Thane Sessions Court, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has handed over the investigation of Mansukh Hiren case to the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and even informed the special NIA court that the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked will be probed.

According to the NIA, the arrested Asst Police Inspector Sachin Vaze whose name cropped up in the case has allegedly used a fake Aadhaar card to book a room in a 5-star hotel in the city, between February 16 and 20.