Maharashtra government misused power to shield culprits in Antilia case: BJP

Mumbai: Reacting to the investigation of the 'Antilia bomb scare' case Mumbai by the NIA, Sudesh Varma, national spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has "misused" power to shield accused individuals in the case.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is a burning example of how power is misused," Varma said.

"Whatever has happened is wrong...this one case has now been exposed, but there are many other cases wherein police negligence can be detected," he added.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home.

Vaze arrested after Mansukh Hiren — the owner of the vehicle with explosives — was found dead in a creek in Thane.

