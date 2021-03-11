Ambani security breach: Jaish-ul-Hind's telegram group traced to Tihar

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating the case pertaining to the explosives-laden Scorpio car which was found outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai.

It has been revealed that the issue has a connection to Delhi's Tihar jail. Now, shocking details have been revealed during the investigation which is being carried out by the police in this case. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

An investigation by a cyber agency has revealed that the Telegram number used by the Jaish-ul-Hind group indicates that the group was created in Tihar Jail. Also, the location of the SIM card used in the mobile phone and the group Jaish-ul-Hind was formed on February 26.

Now, according to ATS sources, investigating agencies state that darknet applications like TOR were used for the purpose.

It is known that Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for having dumped the vehicle loaded with gelatin sticks. The terror outfit had also left a message on Telegram saying that 'the incident is just a trailer and that a big picture is yet to come.'