Mumbai: The NIA has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the sacked Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. The investigation agency informed the special NIA court that even the Mansukh Hiren case which is linked will be probed.

Invoking UAPA would allow maximum police custody of 30 days, with an extension of up to 90 days to file a charge sheet and hence securing bail would be difficult.

According to the NIA, the arrested Asst Police Inspector Sachin Waze whose name cropped up in the case has allegedly used a fake Aadhaar card to book a room in a 5-star hotel in the city, between February 16 and 20.

The sacked Asst Police Inspector who was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was nabbed in connection with the Antilia bomb scare, wherein an SUV laden with explosives was parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Sachin Waze's name had cropped up in the Mansukh Hiren death case and has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, over his alleged involvement in placing explosives inside the SUV.

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosive-laden SUV parked near the Indian billionaire businessman's residence was found dead in a creek at Thane on March 5.

(With inputs from ANI)