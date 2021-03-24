NIA takes over Mansukh Hiren case

Mumbai (Maharashtra): As per the order of Thane Sessions Court, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has handed over the investigation of Mansukh Hiren case to the National Investigation Agency.

The ATS also handed over both the accused to the NIA. The information regarding the same has been confirmed by NIA lawyer Vishal Gautam.

The Thane sessions court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to stop the investigation of the Mansukh Hiren case and hand it over to the National Investigation Agency.

The development comes after the NIA had approached the court, stating that the Anti-Terrorism Squad has not yet handed over the case to the Agency, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs orders in this regard.