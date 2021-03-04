Missing Chhattisgarh officer found dead

Nagpur (Maharashtra): A senior government official in Chhattisgarh state committed suicide by consuming poison in a lodge in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.

Rajesh Srivastava, a treasury official with the government of Chattisgarh, was reported missing after leaving office in Raipur on March 1.

According to police, Srivastava had checked into Pooja Lodge in Sitabardi Bazaar area where he committed suicide by taking poison.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the staff at the lodge noticed his room was not opened for two days and informed the manager.

Police who were called to the scene broke down the door to his room and found the body of Srivastava.

There is no word yet on the motive for the suicide. An investigation was launched and his remains were sent to a hospital for a post mortem examination.

