Demand for celebrating Men's Day made in Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar): A laugh riot broke out on the occasion of International Women's Day in the Bihar Assembly. It was unanimously decided that women legislators be given a chance to ask questions first in the House. In this regard when Minister Vijayendra Yadav said that a discussion on celebrating men's day should be held, members in the house broke out into laughter.

Also read: BJP leadership summons Uttarakhand CM

On the other hand, Nand Kishore Yadav quipped on women members asking more questions from the Home Department. On this, RJD's Bhai Virendra Yadav said that Minister Vijayendra Yadav is a descendant of Lord Krishna. When a woman member questioned Vijendra Yadav regarding this, the RJD MLAs told the latter to wrap up fast, Vijayendra Yadav's spontaneous retort to the woman member evoked huge laughter in the house.

Minister Vijayendra Yadav

Also read: Centre's proposal on direct payment to farmers is a provocation: Punjab CM

When RJD women legislators praised CM Nitish Kumar for a 50% reservation in Panchayats, a fellow RJD member Anita Devi expressed her respect towards Lalu Yadav for giving chance to a stone-breaking woman to evolve as an MLA and MP.

Also read: Five more TMC MLAs join BJP in West Bengal

Even several women members from the JD(U) and BJP expressed their respect for the Bihar CM. JD(U)'s Shalini Mishra lauded Nitish Kumar saying that women in the state experienced real independence after the latter had assumed power in the state. However, 50% reservation should be made available in the Assembly and Lok Sabha also.

Also read: Girl who beat up miscreants, made collector for a day

It may be noted in this regard that over 30 countries celebrate 'International Men's Day' on 19 November every year.