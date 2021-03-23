Cacophony in Bihar Assembly over Police Bill; Opposition lays siege to speaker's chamber

Patna: The Opposition in Bihar Assembly took an aggressive stand against the Police Bill by creating a ruckus and not allowing the Speaker to leave his chamber.

The members of the opposition party on Tuesday protested against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill. During this time, the assembly proceedings had to be adjourned several times. Meanwhile, the Opposition members had gathered outside the House shouting slogans against the bill, terming it a black law, even before the commencement of the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Opposition Create Ruckus In Bihar Assembly, Hold Speaker Hostage

After the proceedings in the House began, RJD, CPI-ML and Congress members began protesting and sloganeering in the well of the house. However, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha kept repeatedly requesting the opposition members to go back and speak from their respective places, but the uproar in the house continued. After this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 12 o'clock.

Later at 12 o'clock when the house resumed, the members of the opposition again created a ruckus. The opposition members tore a copy of the bill and the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned once again.

When the proceedings of the House began post-lunch, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who reached the House, lashed out at the ruling party and claimed the bill as a black law, adding that the government is adopting a dictatorial attitude.

The Speaker kept pacifying the opposition members, but the chaos did die down. The Speaker again adjourned the proceedings of the House.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav addressing the media stated that the Bihar Armed Police Force Bill is a black law and it will not be allowed to pass in the House under any circumstances.

The legislators of the opposition say that through this bill, many new rights have been given to the Bihar Police. This includes the matter of not registering a serious case against the police, even in matters related to arrest without warrant and as well as in custodial death cases.