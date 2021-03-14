Meet Kashmir's Thang-Ta champion Unjuman Farooq

Srinagar: Unjuman Farooq, a 29-year-old 'Thang-Ta' martial art champion, from Srinagar's Baghat area has opened new doors of opportunities for young girls in martial-arts styles for self-defence.



From being the first Indian woman to win a black belt at an international event of 'Thang-Ta' martial art in Imphal to turning a coach, Unjuman has done it all in her 21-year-long career.

Born to a footballer father, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, she has so far won 15 gold, four silver and has been a world champion twice. She now teaches the sport at the Government Middle School at Aoulchi Bagh in Srinagar.



"I started my sports journey at a very young age after being inspired by my late father. I used to follow his daily routine. He always supported me through thick and thin and raised me as a feminist. He never discriminated between genders and taught me how not to think of myself as a girl first," she said.

For Unjuman, her first silver medal will always be close to her heart as it gave her all the needed recognition and appreciation.



"I was in Class 4 when I won my first silver medal in Taekwondo. This medal encouraged me to explore more and finally saw myself as a Thang-Ta player. Today after over two decades into this sport I see more girls coming forward and excelling in the field," she said.

Speaking about the indifferent approach of society towards girls playing aggressive sports, she says, "during my playing days there was hardly any support from the society but now things have improved a lot. I have seen parents following their wards game. If parents are by your side then nothing else matters."



She also believes that the administration needs to invest more in these games. "Infrastructure needs an upgrade but players too need to focus on the game more. Certificates and jobs are perks but the focus should always be on the game as sports help to keep your physical and mental balance perfect."