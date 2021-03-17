20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the case in which a minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalwar was allegedly gang-raped at separate places for over a week, police said on Tuesday.

Sharad Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Kota said, "A 15-year-old girl from Suket was taken to Jhalawar by two people where she was raped by a number of people for seven to eight days".

Also Read: Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Pushkar, one held

"So far, 20 people including one history-sheeter have been arrested. All accused are from Jhalawar" the police official said.

He said that an identification parade of the accused will be done soon.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Bypolls to three Assembly seats on April 17

ANI Report