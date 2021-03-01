Delhi Crime Branch busts international drug syndicate

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch have busted an international illegal drug syndicate and arrested three key accused persons in this connection on Monday.

The Police arrested accused Rakesh Kumar, Suraj Devashi from Delhi and Rajkumar Gupta from Ambala.

The Crime Branch DCP Monica Bhardwaj had received secret information that a member of an international illegal drugs syndicate would come to Delhi to supply psychotropic drugs, opium abroad through courier.

When the information was further developed, a team of Crime Branch under the close supervision of ACP Sandeep Lamba was led by Bharadwaj and Inspector Vivekananda Jha was constituted to nab the criminals.

The Crime Branch team also laid a trap near the expected place of the arrival and the accused Rakesh Kumar and his aides were successfully apprehended at the spot. During the search, 7 kg of opium was recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the recovered consignment of opium was supplied to him by a notorious drug supplier in Bihar's Motihari district who had links with drug suppliers in Myanmar.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered, the accused were arrested in the case and further investigations are underway.

