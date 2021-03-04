Ill woman saved by police; Claims she was 'raped by 60 people'

Seraikela (Jharkhand): A severely wounded and ailing woman, who was saved by Jharkhand police in Saraikela, claimed that she was abducted and later "raped by 60 individuals".

According to police, the girl said that she was kept hostage for one month and was gang-raped by the kidnappers.

"We have found a woman in a critical condition near Chandil police station area. Her body was severely wounded and she is suspected to be mentally unstable. We have admitted her to a hospital here," Sanjay Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

"She has also alleged of being gang-raped by 60 persons after her abduction. Following her allegations, police have started interrogating two young men of the same locality and further investigations are underway," said Singh.

