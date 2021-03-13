Sensational Delhi murder accused nabbed after shootout

New Delhi: A wanted criminal in a sensational murder last year that went viral on social media was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday.

The accused, Kamal Gahlot, was injured in a shootout in Delhi's Bakkarwala when the Special Cell of Delhi Police surrounded him. He was wanted in a murder case in the Mohan Garden area.

Gahlot was the man who murdered Vikas Mehta on October 22 in Uttam Nagar's Nawada Housing Complex on 55 Foota Road.

The crime was captured in a CCTV camera that showed the murderer in a yellow T-shirt taking photographs of the victim with his cellphone, seconds after pumping at least three bullets into him. The video of the murder had gone viral on social media.

"During Saturday's shootout, Kamal Gahlot was injured and was moved to the hospital," said Sanjeev Yadav, DCP Special Cell. "Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Gahlot was wanted in the murder of Vikas Mehta of Mohan Garden," he added.

Gahlot's father Pawan Gahlot was already arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder.

Pawan's brother Praveen was killed by one Vikas Dalal in May 2019. However, Dalal was also killed in an encounter later.

Dalal and Mehta were the members of the Pradeep Solanki gang. So, Pawan Gahlot suspected Mehta's involvement in the conspiracy in his brother's death and wanted to avenge him.

On October 22 last year, when Pawan Gahlot saw Mehta, he hatched the plan. He informed his son using his servant's phone about Mehta's presence in the area. His son came there and killed Mehta. Kamal Gahlot was absconding ever since.

The Special cell used technical surveillance apart from its human intelligence network to corner Kamal Gahlot at Bakkarwala and arrested him after the shootout in which Kamal received a bullet injury to his leg.

(ANI Report)