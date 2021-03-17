Man gets death sentence for raping minor girl in Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): A special POCSO court on Wednesday awarded the death penalty to a man for raping a 5-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The court also applauded the police for swift action in the case.

According to the case diary, a 21-year old Sunil Kumar abducted the girl who was playing in an agriculture farm near her house on the evening of February 19. He took her away on his scooty.

Other children informed her parents who in turn informed the police. All police stations were alerted and the girl was later found in an injured state in an isolated area. Kumar was arrested after five hours, sources said.

Swift action: Man gets death for raping minor girl in Rajasthan

Taking swift action against the accused, the court convicted Kumar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

"Swift action was taken in the case and all the evidence was collected. The charge sheet was filed within 10 days of the incident and the court pronounced the judgment today," said a senior Public Prosecutor, Lokendra Singh Shekhawat.

"The court appreciated the investigation conducted by the police, saying it was the example of an ideal probe which contained direct evidence, scientific evidence, electronic evidence and circumstantial evidence. It observed that circumstantial evidence collected by the police was enough to crack the case," said Shekhawat.

With agency inputs

ALSO READ: 20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl