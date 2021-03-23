Niger border attack toll climbs to 137

Niamey: The death toll in an attack by armed assailants on several villages in Niger near the border with Mali has increased to 137, according to a government spokesperson.

An earlier tally had placed the number of dead at 40.

The government spokesperson, Abdoulraman Zakaria, said that soldiers were sent to the region and had fought the attackers.

Numerous armed groups are active in Niger and neighbouring Sahel countries.

Some have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, while others are linked to Al Qaeda.

The government has little control over the desert areas outside the cities, a situation that is exploited by jihadist groups and criminal networks such as people smugglers.

In the Mali border region, there have been recurring attacks.

Only a week ago, at least 58 people were killed in an attack on market traders in the region of Tillaberi, the government said.

