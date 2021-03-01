Nine killed, 41 injured in road accident in Nigeria

Abuja: Nine people were killed and 41 others injured in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kano on Sunday, a local official said.

A truck and two cars were involved in the accident at Kunar Dumawa village of Dambatta local government area of the state, said Zubairu Mato, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano.

Mato told Xinhua that the incident was caused by brake failure in one of the vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while on top speed, hitting two other vehicles, he said.

"The victims who lost their lives are three males, six females, while the remaining 41 victims sustained serious injures," he noted, adding the injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to him, the police have launched a further investigation into the accident.Deadly road accidents, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving, are frequently reported in Nigeria.

Agencies