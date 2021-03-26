Biden says his plan is to run for re-election in 2024

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said his plan is to run for re-election in 2024, signalling that at the age of 82 years he may seek a second term in the White House.

Biden also said he “would fully expect” that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate for a second term and described her as a “great partner”.

The confirmation by Biden in response to a question at his maiden solo news conference on Thursday thus sets the stage for a potential clash with his predecessor Donald Trump, who so far has not ruled out his 2024 re-election bid and thrown a few indications in this regard.

“My plan is to run for re-election. That's my expectation,” Biden told reporters in the East Room of the White House.

His first solo news conference was restricted to 30 reporters from various media outlets selected by the White House Correspondents Association. It included representations from two foreign media outlets as well.

At 78, Biden is the oldest US president ever. In 2024, he would be 82 years of age.

In response to a follow-up question from a reporter, Biden clarified that it is his expectation to go for re-election in 2024. “I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

When he was asked if Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in 2024, Biden said, “I would fully expect that to be the case. She's doing a great job. She's a great partner.”

“Oh, come on. I don't even think about-- I don't-- I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party, do you? I know you don't have to answer my question, but I mean, you know, do you? I mean, look, this is the way I view things, I've become a great respecter of fate in my life,” Biden said when a reporter asked, “Do you believe you'll be running against former President Trump?”

“I set a goal of this in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about, which are hardworking, decent American people of getting having stuck to them. I want to change the paradigm. I want to change the paradigm,” he said.

(PTI)

