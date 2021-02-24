Biden to visit winter storm-hit Texas on Friday

Washington: The White House said President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday, an appearance that comes just as the state is recovering from a severe winter storm that left millions without power and water.

"On Friday, February 26, the President and the First Lady will travel to Houston, Texas," the White House said in a press release Tuesday.

Biden will also visit a health centre where the vaccine for the novel coronavirus is being distributed, Psaki added.

Early last week, the winter storm left more than 4 million residents in Texas without power, some for multiple days.

ANI

