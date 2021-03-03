Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

Washington DC (US): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 11:00 a.m. [EST] on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Department of State," the release said on Tuesday.

The State Department offered no details as to the topic of the speech, which follows new US sanctions on Russia, a bid to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, diplomatic push to end a war in Yemen and to revive the Iranian nuclear deal.

(ANI/Sputnik)