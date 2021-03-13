Remains of Guatemalan migrants killed in Mexico return home

Comitancillo (Guatemala): Thousands of residents of the Guatemalan town of Comitancillo turned out Friday night to receive and honour the remains of 16 of their own, killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January.

Comitancillo packed its local soccer stadium to mourn along with the victims' families each huddled around their loved ones' caskets.

"In that Tamaulipas valley where many clandestine graves have been discovered, where they throw the people they have massacred, our brothers and sister were massacred on January 22," Rev. Mario Aguilón Cardona, a priest from the Santa Cruz Comitancillo parish, told the gathered crowd.

The bodies arrived Friday night to this region near the Guatemala-Mexico border after starting the day in Reynosa, Mexico just across the U.S. border from Texas.

The bodies, along with three others, were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas, in an area that has been bloodied for years by turf battles between the remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas cartel.

A dozen Tamaulipas state police officers were arrested in connection with the killings.

President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday that his government remained in communication with Mexican authorities to ensure "those responsible for such a deplorable act" are punished.

He said the crime must be cleared up so that nothing similar happens again.

Relatives of the dead in Comitancillo first raised the alarm that something horrible had happened in Camargo.

Because the bodies had been burned, it took weeks for positive identifications through DNA samples, but the families in Guatemala had already started mourning.

The families had suddenly lost communication with their migrating relatives around January 21 and believed they had been near the area where Mexican authorities made the grisly discovery.

Farmer Ricardo García Pérez, 40, said his daughter Santa Cristina García Pérez, 20, will finally rest back in her hometown.

She had set off with the others for the U.S. border on Jan. 12.

"She was a humble, loving, hardworking young woman," he said. "And she died a fighter."

Some said that one of the smugglers who had been leading the group told the families what had happened.

Giammattei confirmed earlier this month that five Guatemalans had survived the attack and were under protection in the United States.

The massacre raised memories of another migrant massacre in Tamaulipas in August 2010, when members of the Zetas cartel killed 72 migrants near the town of San Fernando.