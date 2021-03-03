Kamala Harris talks to Australian PM, discusses cooperation on China, Indo-Pacific

Washington DC (US): US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday and discussed cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China and Myanmar.

The White House statement said that both the leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-Australia alliance.

"The Vice President and Prime Minister discussed opportunities for further cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Burma, and other regional issues," the White House readout said.

Both the leaders also pledged to further cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They also agreed on the importance of working together, alongside other allies and partners, on promoting economic recovery from the pandemic and advancing democratic values globally. The Vice President and Prime Minister pledged to further US-Australia cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Kamala Harris spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. The recent calls made by the US Vice President boost her role in diplomacy, The New York Post reported.

